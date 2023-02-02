Hart recorded zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 122-112 victory over the Grizzlies.

Hart failed to score for the second time in his last three appearances. While the 27-year-old forward is averaging just 9.1 points this season, his 8.1 rebounds per game still allow him to be a solid fantasy contributor.