Hart (ankle) is available for Friday's game against Denver.
As expected, Hart is available and will presumably draw another start despite being initially listed as probable with a left ankle sprain. Over his past nine appearances, the versatile wing has averaged 10.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.6 minutes.
