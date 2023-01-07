Hart had 12 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 108-99 loss to the Pacers.

Hart added another double-double Friday night, and even came close to reaching his first career triple-double with eight assists. While it wasn't a spectacular game as far as scoring the ball, he did shoot a perfect 4-for-4 from the field, including hitting both three-point attempts. The 27-year-old wing continues to provide great balance for category leagues.