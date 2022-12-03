Hart (ankle) is doubtful for Saturday's contest against the Jazz.
Hart suffered a left ankle sprain Tuesday against the Clippers which forced him to miss the team's most recent game and leaves him unlikely to go Saturday. Trendon Watford started in his place Wednesday and would likely retain that role if Hart sits.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: Downgraded to out•
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: Grabs career-high 19 boards•
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: Listed as probable for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: Second straight double-digit effort•