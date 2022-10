Hart will serve as the Trail Blazers' starting small forward to begin the season, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.

Hart started the Trail Blazers' first two preseason games this year, and he'll retain that role once the regular season gets underway while Nassir Little and Justise Winslow come off the bench. Over 13 games with Portland last year, Hart averaged 19.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 32.1 minutes per game.