Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Absent from injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holiday (calf) is off the injury report for Friday's game against Toronto.
Following a multi-week absence with a calf strain recently, the veteran floor general's status is worth noting on the second part of Portland's back-to-back. Holiday has started three consecutive games but hasn't yet played more than 21 minutes in any of his prior five contests.
