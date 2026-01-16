Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Back with starting five
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holiday is starting Thursday's game against the Hawks.
Holiday came off the bench in his first two games back from a right calf strain, and the team is slowly easing back on his minutes restriction. He logged 21 minutes in Tuesday's matchup, so it's certainly possible he could approach the 25-minute mark Thursday night. Caleb Love will move to the bench with Holiday returning to the starting lineup.
