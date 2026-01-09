Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Carries doubtful tag for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holiday (calf) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Rockets.
The fact that Holiday has been upgraded to doubtful ahead of Friday's clash is a sign that he's nearing a return from a right calf strain. While he appears unlikely to go against Houston, he could be back in the near future.
