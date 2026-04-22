Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Comes close to double-double
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holiday logged 16 points (6-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, five rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 39 minutes in Tuesday's 106-103 Game 2 win over the Spurs in the first round of the playoffs.
The veteran guard struggled with efficiency in the win but still finished as Portland's second-leading scorer behind Scoot Henderson (31 points). Holiday has shot just 31.3 percent from the field through two first-round outings, though the 35-year-old led all players in assists Tuesday and has dished out 20 dimes in the series. He also tied the game-high mark in blocks in Game 2.
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