Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Continues to progress
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holiday (calf) has been cleared for a progression of on-court basketball activities, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
Holiday hasn't played since Nov. 14 due to a right calf strain, and while it sounds like he's on the right track, it's a concern that he remains without a timetable for a return. Meanwhile, Scoot Henderson (hamstring) is expected to miss at least two more weeks of action.
