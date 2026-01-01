Holiday (calf) has been cleared for a progression of on-court basketball activities, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Holiday hasn't played since Nov. 14 due to a right calf strain, and while it sounds like he's on the right track, it's a concern that he remains without a timetable for a return. Meanwhile, Scoot Henderson (hamstring) is expected to miss at least two more weeks of action.