Holiday chipped in 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and 12 assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 125-117 win over the Pelicans.

Holiday recorded his fourth double-double of the season, and this was the second time the veteran floor general dished out double-digit dimes in his last three appearances. Holiday has been better than expected as a veteran point guard in a young Blazers team and has experienced a marked improvement compared to his previous two seasons in Boston, where he held a lesser role. Through 11 appearances this season, Holiday is averaging 17.0 points, 8.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game, numbers that are similar to the ones he had during his Milwaukee era. The 8.5 assists per game would be a new career-high mark for the 17-year veteran.