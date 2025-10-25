Holiday supplied 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Friday's 139-119 win over Golden State.

The veteran point guard recorded his first double-double of the season in his second game as a Trail Blazer, while scoring 12-plus points in both contests. Having a steady hand like Holiday to run the show on the court could be key for Portland while the situation around head coach Chauncey Billups unfolds, but it remains to be seen how minutes will be divvied up in the backcourt once Scoot Henderson (hamstring) gets healthy.