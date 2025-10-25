Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Double-double in win over GSW
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holiday supplied 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Friday's 139-119 win over Golden State.
The veteran point guard recorded his first double-double of the season in his second game as a Trail Blazer, while scoring 12-plus points in both contests. Having a steady hand like Holiday to run the show on the court could be key for Portland while the situation around head coach Chauncey Billups unfolds, but it remains to be seen how minutes will be divvied up in the backcourt once Scoot Henderson (hamstring) gets healthy.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Logs diverse line in starting role•
-
Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Gets hot from downtown in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Looks good despite loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Dealt to Portland•
-
Celtics' Jrue Holiday: Struggles in elimination game•
-
Celtics' Jrue Holiday: Efficient in blowout win•