Holiday contributed 18 points (6-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, 12 assists and four steals across 35 minutes during Saturday's 136-131 loss to the Heat.

Holiday was unable to reach the 20-point mark for the fifth time this season, but he recorded his third game with double-digit assists and also finished just one assist away from a triple-double. Holiday has been a pleasant surprise for the Blazers this season, and he's embracing the big role on offense -- certainly bigger than the one he had in Boston -- to remain relevant across all fantasy formats.