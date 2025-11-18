Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Doubtful for Tuesday
Holiday (calf) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Suns.
It looks like Holiday will be missing his second straight game Tuesday, but maybe he'll be able to get back out there for Wednesday's matchup with the Bulls. Jerami Grant could be looking at another start Tuesday night, and there will be more minutes available for Kris Murray. Caleb Love and Sidy Cissoko are also candidates for increased minutes in the backcourt.
