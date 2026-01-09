Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Downgraded to out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holiday is out for Friday's game against the Rockets with a right calf strain.
The fact that Portland originally labeled Holiday as doubtful is a sign that the veteran floor general is inching closer to returning to the floor. With Holiday appearing to be day-to-day, Caleb Love remains worth streaming in the majority of fantasy leagues with a stable role in the Trail Blazers' backcourt.
