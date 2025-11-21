default-cbs-image
Holiday (calf) is out for Friday's game against the Warriors.

A strained right calf is holding Holiday out for a fourth straight contest. The expectation is that the Trail Blazers will continue to evaluate the veteran floor general on a day-to-day basis. A depleted Portland backcourt should allow Sidy Cissoko and Caleb Love to enter the streaming mix in deeper leagues.

