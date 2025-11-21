Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Downgraded to out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holiday (calf) is out for Friday's game against the Warriors.
A strained right calf is holding Holiday out for a fourth straight contest. The expectation is that the Trail Blazers will continue to evaluate the veteran floor general on a day-to-day basis. A depleted Portland backcourt should allow Sidy Cissoko and Caleb Love to enter the streaming mix in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Game-time call vs. Warriors•
-
Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Still out Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Not playing Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Doubtful for Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Out against Dallas•
-
Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Late addition to injury report•