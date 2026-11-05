Holiday closed with 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-9 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 132-119 victory over the Suns.

The veteran guard set a new season high with the five made three-pointers. Holiday has scored in double digits in five of seven games to begin the season as the engine of Portland's second unit, averaging 13.4 points, 4.4 boards, 4.1 assists, 2.4 threes and 1.1 steals in 26.0 minutes while shooting 52.5 percent from the floor and 42.5 percent from long range.