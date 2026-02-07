Holiday produced 20 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Friday's 135-115 victory over the Grizzlies.

It's just the second time in nine games since rejoining the starting lineup that Holiday has scored at least 20 points. The 35-year-old point guard has yet to play 30 minutes in any of those starts as Portland keeps a close eye on his workload following a nearly two-month absence due to a calf injury, and since moving back into the starting five he's averaging 12.9 points, 5.2 assists, 3.4 boards, 1.6 threes and 1.3 steals in 23.0 minutes.