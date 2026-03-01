Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Drops team-high 25 in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holiday finished with 25 points (9-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Saturday's 109-93 loss to the Hornets.
The veteran point guard led the Blazers in scoring on the afternoon, but only two of his teammates even managed to reach double digits. Holiday wraps up February having produced 20-plus points in six of 11 games while averaging 18.6 points, 5.5 assists, 4.5 boards, 2.4 threes and 1.1 steals on the month.
