Holiday had 27 points (10-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 136-134 victory over the Jazz.

The 27 points were a team high on the night and a season high for Holiday, who's delivered more than 20 points in three straight contests. The 35-year-old appears up to the task of being one of the focal points of the Portland offense, as opposed to being a part of the supporting cast as he was in Boston, and through five games Holiday is averaging 19.6 points, 7.8 assists, 5.4 boards, 2.6 threes and 1.4 steals while shooting 51.4 percent from the floor and 38.2 percent from three-point range.