Holiday (calf) recorded eight points (2-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 16 minutes in Sunday's 123-114 loss to the Knicks.

Since he had missed the Trail Blazers' previous 27 games due to a right calf strain, Holiday was eased back into the mix with a sub-20-minute bench role. Aside from a 0-for-3 showing from inside the arc, Holiday was productive during his time on the court. After averaging 33.3 minutes per game while starting in each of Portland's first 12 contests, Holiday should eventually move back to the top unit, though it could take a handful of games before his playing-time restriction is lifted.