Holiday tallied 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, 10 assists and a steal across 29 minutes in Monday's 118-110 win over the Nuggets.

Holiday delivered an excellent all-around performance off the bench, finishing just two rebounds shy of a triple-double. His 10 assists highlighted his importance as a facilitator, while efficient perimeter shooting further boosted his fantasy production. Holiday's ability to contribute across several categories provides considerable value, although his reserve role could lead to occasional fluctuations in playing time and overall production. He should be fine as long as his minutes hover around the 25-30 range, though.