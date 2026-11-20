Holiday registered 22 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and four steals in 31 minutes during Thursday's 124-114 win over the Bucks.

Holiday delivered consecutive 20-point performances for the first time this season, adding a season-high four steals against his former team. With Deni Avdija (foot) sidelined, Holiday has assumed greater playmaking responsibility. His combination of assists, perimeter shooting and defensive production makes him a valuable category-league option while Portland remains shorthanded