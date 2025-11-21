Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Game-time call vs. Warriors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holiday is questionable for Friday's game against Golden State.
This is a step forward for Holiday, who has missed Portland's last three matchups with a right calf injury. He'll likely need to prove his health during shootaround and warmups before getting the green light to play Friday night.
