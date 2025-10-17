Holiday registered 24 points (8-13 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Thursday's 132-129 preseason loss to the Jazz.

Holiday was an absolute menace from beyond the arc, scoring 18 of his 24 points from deep. He was equally as effective when distributing the basketball, serving up a team-high seven dimes. Holiday has put together two strong performances to close out the preseason, building some momentum heading into Wednesday's season opener against Minnesota.