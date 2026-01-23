Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Green light to play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holiday (calf) is available for Thursday's game against the Heat, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
Holiday continues to work his way back from a right calf injury, and he has been cleared to play Thursday after sitting out of Sunday's win against the Kings. In his four outings since returning from a 27-game absence, Holiday has averaged 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 threes and 1.0 steals over 19.5 minutes per game.
