Holiday was traded to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday as part of a three-team deal that lands Damian Lillard in Milwaukee, Deandre Ayton in Portland and Jusuf Nurkic in Phoenix, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Milwaukee will send Holiday, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick and pick swaps in 2028 and 2030 to the Trail Blazers and Grayson Allen to the Suns in exchange for Lillard. Holiday averaged 19.3 points, 7.4 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 32.6 minutes across 67 games in 2022-23. While the 33-year-old guard is still one of the better defenders in the NBA, his future in Portland seems uncertain with Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson on the roster. Portland will almost certainly look to re-route Holiday to another team. Given his status as one of the better two-way guards in the NBA, he should command a strong return.