Holiday ended Saturday's 122-115 victory over the Grizzlies with 21 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and four assists over 27 minutes.

Although Holiday has missed two games since his 27-game absence, he's been relatively steady since his return. He's disappointed with a few uninspiring scoring totals, but Holiday has averaged 13.1 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.6 rebounds over the past 12 games.