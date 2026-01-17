Holiday (calf) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Lakers.

Holiday may miss the front end of Portland's back-to-back set due to right calf injury management. The veteran guard has appeared in just three outings following a 27-game absence due to a right calf strain, so it appears likely he'll be held out of at least one half of this back-to-back. If Holiday is ultimately ruled out, Caleb Love and Rayan Rupert would be candidates for increased playing time.