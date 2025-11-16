Holiday (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.

Holiday was a late addition to the injury report due to right calf soreness, and he'll likely be a game-time decision ahead of tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET. If the veteran point guard joins Scoot Henderson (hamstring), Blake Wesley (foot) and Damian Lillard (Achilles) on the sidelines, Shaedon Sharpe, Sidy Cissoko, Rayan Rupert and Caleb Love are all candidates for an uptick in playing time.