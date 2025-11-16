Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Late addition to injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holiday (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
Holiday was a late addition to the injury report due to right calf soreness, and he'll likely be a game-time decision ahead of tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET. If the veteran point guard joins Scoot Henderson (hamstring), Blake Wesley (foot) and Damian Lillard (Achilles) on the sidelines, Shaedon Sharpe, Sidy Cissoko, Rayan Rupert and Caleb Love are all candidates for an uptick in playing time.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Continues to thrive as playmaker•
-
Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Posts decent all-around night•
-
Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Double-doubles in loss to Miami•
-
Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Posts 22 points in surprise win•
-
Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Season-high 13 assists•
-
Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Drops team-high 27 in win•