Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Likely out multiple weeks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Trail Blazers announced Friday that Holiday (calf) will be re-evaluated in 1-to-2 weeks.
Re-evaluated does not mean will return, so fantasy managers should anticipate being without Holiday's services for at least the next few weeks. Sidy Cissoko, Caleb Love and Rayan Rupert will continue to pick up the slack in Holiday's absence.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Downgraded to out•
-
Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Game-time call vs. Warriors•
-
Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Still out Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Not playing Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Doubtful for Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Out against Dallas•