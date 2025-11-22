default-cbs-image
The Trail Blazers announced Friday that Holiday (calf) will be re-evaluated in 1-to-2 weeks.

Re-evaluated does not mean will return, so fantasy managers should anticipate being without Holiday's services for at least the next few weeks. Sidy Cissoko, Caleb Love and Rayan Rupert will continue to pick up the slack in Holiday's absence.

