Holiday finished Wednesday's 118-114 loss to the Timberwolves with 14 points (5-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 33 minutes.

It will be interesting to see how Holiday will be utilized once Scoot Henderson (hamstring) gets back up to speed. Once considered as Damian Lillard's replacement two seasons ago, inconsistency and stronger play from Anfernee Simons hindered his development. Either Henderson will finally get his opportunity to assume the starting role, or Holiday will fend him off as Simons did. The outcome will have to wait until mid-November, leaving Holiday as the clear starter for now.