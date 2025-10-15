Holiday produced 13 points (6-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two turnovers in 27 minutes of Wednesday's 118-111 preseason loss to the Warriors.

This was Holiday's third appearance of the preseason, and it was arguably his best. Overall, he's produced averages of 9.7 points, 5.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 21.9 minutes per contest. Holiday is expected to be the starting point guard this season, even when Scoot Henderson returns from his torn hamstring. The duo may share the floor at times, as well.