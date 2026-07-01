Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Major backcourt additions arriving

Holiday is in danger of handling a lesser role in 2026-27 after Portland acquired Ja Morant in a trade this summer.

Additionally, it remains to be seen how the Trail Blazers will choose to deploy the returning Damian Lillard (Achilles) next year. Holiday coming off a resurgent 2025-26 regular season, averaging 16.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game in 53 appearances, so he at least appears to be the early favorite to start at shooting guard. Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson will also be battling for key roles, further making Holiday's fantasy forecast difficult to predict.