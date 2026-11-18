Holiday tallied 23 points (7-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block over 31 minutes in Tuesday's 106-105 loss to the Timberwolves.

Holiday was much more involved in the offense with Deni Avdija (foot) sidelined, finishing with a season-high 23 points and a team-high six dimes in the narrow loss. Holiday has been a top-100 player this season, averaging 13.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.5 triples and 1.0 blocks per game on 46.5 percent shooting from the field and 86.1 percent at the line.