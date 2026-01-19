Holiday (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

As expected, Holiday will be sidelined for the second leg of the Trail Blazers' back-to-back set Sunday while working through a right calf injury, and his next chance to play is Thursday against the Heat. The Blazers will be reinforced with the return of Deni Avdija (back) from a three-game absence, and Caleb Love should also see an uptick in playing time in Holiday's absence.