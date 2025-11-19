Holiday (calf) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Holiday will miss a second consecutive game due to right calf soreness, but he could be cleared to play in the second leg of the Trail Blazers' back-to-back set against the Bulls on Wednesday. With Holiday and Scoot Henderson (hamstring) both ruled out, Portland will likely turn to the likes of Kris Murray, Caleb Love and Sidy Cissoko to step into more prominent roles.