Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Not playing Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holiday (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
Holiday continues to progress in his recovery from a right calf strain that has kept him sidelined since Nov. 14, having recently been cleared for on-court activities. He's not quite ready to return, but his next chance to play is in Friday's rematch against Houston. Caleb Love -- who has averaged 16.9 points and 3.6 threes over 29.5 minutes per game over his last eight outings -- will continue to serve in an expanded role off the bench for as long as Holiday is sidelined.
