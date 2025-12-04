Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Not ready to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holiday (calf) is out for Friday's game against the Pistons.
Holiday remains out with a right calf strain. Given the fact that Portland hasn't provided an update on his return timeline since he initially went down, the veteran guard can be considered week-to-week until that happens. Holiday's continued absence should allow Sidy Cissoko and Caleb Love to play meaningful minutes.
