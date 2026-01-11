Holiday (calf) won't start against the Knicks on Sunday.

Holiday hasn't played since Nov. 14 due to a right calf strain and will be on a minutes restriction during his return to action, per Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland. While the veteran point guard will likely need some time to work his way back to his regular role, his presence should leave fewer minutes available for the likes of Caleb Love and Rayan Rupert.