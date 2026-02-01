Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Out for personal reasons
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holiday (personal) will not play Sunday against the Cavaliers.
It's not immediately clear how long Holiday will be away from the team. In his absence, the Trail Blazers could lean more on Caleb Love, Javonte Cooke and Rayan Rupert.
