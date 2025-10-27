Holiday totaled 21 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and seven assists over 34 minutes during Sunday's 114-107 loss to the Clippers.

The 35-year-old point guard is having a resurgent season with the Trail Blazers, as he's a significantly larger part of the Trail Blazers' offensive scheme than he was in Boston. Through the first three games of the season, he's been flirting with top-75 value behind averages of 15.7 points, 8.3 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 2.0 triples per contest.