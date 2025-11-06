Holiday chipped in 22 points (7-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 121-119 victory over the Thunder.

The Trail Blazers were humming on all cylinders during the surprise win, rallying from 22 points down to squeak out.a stunner. Holiday's 12 points in the second quarter played a key element in cutting the deficit, and he added 10 points in the fourth quarter to help seal the victory. Holiday's veteran presence has been a boon to Portland's overall success, and he's currently posting three-year highs in a few different categories. Through eight games, he's averaging 17.4 points, 7.5 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals. His assist average currently places him 10th overall, ahead of dime-droppers like Ja Morant and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.