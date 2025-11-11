Holiday totaled 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Monday's 115-112 loss to Orlando.

Holiday wasn't as effective offensively as he's been over his last two matchups, but he continues to find ways to contribute both on the glass and as a distributor. The veteran point guard has been a solid addition to say the least, now averaging 17.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.7 steals through his first 10 games as a Trail Blazer.