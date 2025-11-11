Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Posts decent all-around night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holiday totaled 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Monday's 115-112 loss to Orlando.
Holiday wasn't as effective offensively as he's been over his last two matchups, but he continues to find ways to contribute both on the glass and as a distributor. The veteran point guard has been a solid addition to say the least, now averaging 17.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.7 steals through his first 10 games as a Trail Blazer.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Double-doubles in loss to Miami•
-
Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Posts 22 points in surprise win•
-
Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Season-high 13 assists•
-
Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Drops team-high 27 in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Stays hot in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Posts 21-6-7 line in loss•