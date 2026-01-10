Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holiday (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
Holiday hasn't played since Nov. 14 due to a right calf strain but is trending in the right direction after receiving a questionable tag. If the veteran point guard is cleared to play, it wouldn't be surprising to see him operate under a minutes restriction. Still, his presence would leave fewer minutes available for the likes of Caleb Love and Rayan Rupert.
