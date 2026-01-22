default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Holiday (calf) is questionable to play Thursday versus Miami.

Holiday missed Sunday's win over Sacramento with that game coming as the second leg of a back-to-back set, and with Thursday's game being the first leg of a back-to-back, he may need to spend at least one more game on the inactive list. If Holiday is out again, that'll lead to more minutes for Caleb Love and Javonte Cooke.

More News