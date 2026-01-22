Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Questionable for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holiday (calf) is questionable to play Thursday versus Miami.
Holiday missed Sunday's win over Sacramento with that game coming as the second leg of a back-to-back set, and with Thursday's game being the first leg of a back-to-back, he may need to spend at least one more game on the inactive list. If Holiday is out again, that'll lead to more minutes for Caleb Love and Javonte Cooke.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Not playing Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Will play Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Upgraded to probable•
-
Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Iffy for Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Back with starting five•