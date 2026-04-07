Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Records double-double in OT defeat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holiday chipped in 19 points (7-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt), six rebounds and 11 assists across 39 minutes during Monday's 137-132 overtime loss to the Nuggets.
Although the team has adjusted the starting lineup to include Scoot Henderson in recent weeks, Holiday's numbers haven't suffered. He's averaged 21.8 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.5 rebounds since the recent adjustment, and it's a scenario that should stay in place as long as Shaedon Sharpe (calf) and Jerami Grant (calf) remain absent. Before Monday's loss, the new-look backcourt had generated three consecutive victories.
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