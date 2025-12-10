Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Remaining out with calf strain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holiday (calf) is out for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.
Holiday isn't yet ready to return to the floor due to a right calf strain. Given the lack of clarity on his recovery, the veteran floor general can be deemed doubtful for Sunday's tilt against the Warriors. Caleb Love should remain in the rotation Thursday.
