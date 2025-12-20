Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Remains without timetable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holiday (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Kings.
Holiday hasn't played since Nov. 14 due to a right calf strain and remains without a timetable for a return. The veteran point guard can be considered week-to-week until the Trail Blazers offer an update on his recovery.
