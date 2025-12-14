Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Ruled out for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holiday (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Warriors.
Holiday hasn't played since Nov. 14 due to a right calf strain and will remain sidelined Sunday. The veteran point guard is without a timetable for a return and should be considered doubtful for Thursday's game against the Kings until Portland provides an update on his status.
